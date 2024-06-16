PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Ireland Half Side Down As Pakistan Pacers Breath Fire

Babar Azam and Paul Stirling will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan vs Ireland Preview:

In what will be the final group game for both Pakistan and Ireland in T20 World Cup 2024 and the last in USA, pride will be the only thing at stake in Florida. Babar Azam-led Pakistan will be most desperate after a forgettable campaign that has seen them fail to reach the Super 8 stage despite finishing as the runners-up of the 2022 edition. The Men in Green's only victory has come over Canada.

Ireland are winless in two completed matches and are also out of Super 8 contention, but a win over Pakistan will massively increase their confidence.

The match is also crucial from the perspective of the 2026 T20 World Cup's qualification as Pakistan will probably need a win to secure a direct entry for the showpiece event set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Toss report:

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the presence of moisture. Ireland captain Paul Stirling stated that he would also have chosen to field first. Both captains also announced one change, with Naseem Shah missing out for Pakistan, thereby bringing in Abbas Afridi. The Irishmen have brought in Ben White for Craig Young.

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.

Ireland playing XI: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White