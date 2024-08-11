 Injured Manchester United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Undergoes Laser Acne Treatment Worth ₹1.4 Lakh; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInjured Manchester United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Undergoes Laser Acne Treatment Worth ₹1.4 Lakh; VIDEO

Injured Manchester United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Undergoes Laser Acne Treatment Worth ₹1.4 Lakh; VIDEO

Rasmus Hojlund underwent three rounds of facial treatment called Picosure Pro laser treatment in Manchester recently after his skin blew up.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has undergone three rounds of facial treatment called Picosure Pro laser treatment in Manchester recently after his skin blew up. A video of the same was shared on social media before the Community Shield. The treatment cost Man United star £1,400 (₹1.4Lakh) post which the striker showed the stunning transformation after undergoing acne treatment

In a video shared by 'Dr Rosh', who describes himself on social media as a 'cosmetic doctor', it is explained that the procedure is aimed at reducing scarring and redness on the footballer's face. A before-and-after photo was also included in the video, followed by an explanation of a stem cell element to the treatment. However, it is still unclear when the treatments took place.

FPJ Shorts
Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions Of Future Jobs'
Hindenburg-SEBI Controversy: Chetan Bhagat Calls For Better Transparency, Says 'Will Affect Millions Of Future Jobs'
'Stop Judging': Jasmine Bhasin Pens Another Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Aly Goni
'Stop Judging': Jasmine Bhasin Pens Another Note Amid Breakup Rumours With Aly Goni
Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola
Tragic! 13-Yr-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death At Cricket Ground In Delhi's Ranhola
'Pakadke Maarna Chaiye': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar For Endorsing Pan Masala
'Pakadke Maarna Chaiye': Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar For Endorsing Pan Masala

What Hojlund said about the laser treatment?

Following the treatment Manchester United forward said, "I'm actually quite surprised because [the acne] blew up the last two summers I had," Hojlund said during his treatment.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr Rosh said, "He's been troubled with a bit of acne with some scarring, so we're helping to harmonise that texture, reduce the scarring, and reduce the redness.

"We've used the Picosure Pro Laser here to deliver channels and break down the skin and then exosomes to help with that inflammation and healing to give him the best result possible."

Hojlund Injury Update

Hojlund did not take part in the community shield due to an hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season. The forward is not expected back in action until the middle of September, likely after the international break.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris 2024 Olympics: 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Files Harassment Complaint Over Gender Row

Paris 2024 Olympics: 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Files Harassment Complaint Over Gender Row

Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch Closing Ceremony In India?

Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch Closing Ceremony In India?

Injured Manchester United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Undergoes Laser Acne Treatment Worth ₹1.4 Lakh;...

Injured Manchester United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Undergoes Laser Acne Treatment Worth ₹1.4 Lakh;...

Video: Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem Hugs His Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade...

Video: Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem Hugs His Father After Reaching Lahore Airport, Parade...

Olympic Gold At a Cost: After Receiving NO Support From Pak Govt, Arshad Nadeem Has To Pay At Least...

Olympic Gold At a Cost: After Receiving NO Support From Pak Govt, Arshad Nadeem Has To Pay At Least...