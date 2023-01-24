IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill becomes 13th Indian to complete 2,000 runs in international cricket

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian opener Shubman Gill crossed the 2,000-run mark in international cricket on Tuesday. He is the 13th Indian batter to achieve the feat.

The 23-year-old batter achieved this milestone during India's third and final ODI of the series against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Gill continued with his consistency, making the best of every opportunity he has received as an opener. He smashed 112 runs in just 78 balls.

His knock consisted of 13 fours and five sixes. His innings came at a strike rate of 143.58.

Gill has five centuries in International cricket

Now in 37 matches, across 49 innings, Gill has scored 2,048 runs at an average of 47.62. He has five centuries and nine fifties in international cricket with the best individual score of 208.

In Test cricket, Gill has scored 736 runs in 13 matches across 25 innings at an average of 32.00. He has one century and four half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 110.

Gill has scored 1,254 runs in 21 ODIs and an equal number of innings at an average of 73.76. He has scored four centuries and five half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 208.

Gill adds another record to his list

The batter has played three T20Is for India, scoring 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in three matches, with best of 46.

Gill is enjoying a brilliant 2023 in ODIs, having scored 567 runs in six innings at an average of 113.40. He has three ODI tons and a fifty this year, with the best score of 208.

In this match, the 23-year-old batter added another record to his list, becoming the Indian with the greatest number of runs in a three-match ODI series.

Gill ended the three-match ODI series against Kiwis with 360 runs in three matches at an average of 180. He has two centuries in this series, with the best score of 208.

Gill equals Babar Azam's tally in bilateral series

Previously, Virat Kohli had smashed the most runs by an Indian in an ODI series. He had recently scored 283 runs in three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which also included two centuries and a best of 166.

Gill is equal to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who also scored 360 runs in a three-match ODI series against West Indies in 2016, smashing a century in each match.

Coming to the match, India's innings is currently in progress. New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. Opener Shubman Gill (112) and Rohit (101) put on a stand of 222 runs. Following this, New Zealand made a comeback in the match, by taking five wickets in regular intervals.

India is currently leading the three-match series by 2-0. (With ANI inputs)

