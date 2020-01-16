IndiKarting Clash of Karts: Mumbai duo Jamie & Shaurya reign supreme

Mumbai duo of Jamie Shaw & Shaurya Kapani underlined their supremacy in the Ajmera IndiKarting Clash of Karts winning the Pro Senior & Junior Category, here at Wadala.

While Jamie made the most of the final round, it was Rahul Deshpande who clinched overall championship in the Senior event, while Shaurya claimed the Junior title.

Rahul won thE overall Pro Senior category with a total of 63 points. Jamie with 54 points took the second place, meanwhile Danesh Banajee who missed Round 2 due to a rib injury finished third with 52 points. Shaurya Kapani won the overall title in the Pro Junior with 28 points. He was followed by Veer Sheth on 61 points, while Raiden Samervel with 51 points was third.

Qualifying on pole in his category, Jamie got off to an excellent start and pulled away to win Race 1 comfortably ahead of Rahul Deshpande. Danesh Banajee took the third place.

With reverse grid in place for race 2, it was Jah Wadia who started on pole & held the lead for initially but Jamie who has been in excellent form soon took control of the proceedings and ran past the entire field to take his second consecutive victory, while Rahul & Danesh settled for the second & third place comfortably.

However, it was race 3 that proved to be the most exciting. Danesh made a good start from third to move ahead of Rahul. He soon overtook Jamie to move into the lead. Rahul moved into the second place was involved in a thrilling battle with Danesh for close to 20 laps. But Danesh held on to his nerves and drove an excellent defensive race to win the race followed by Rahul & Jamie.

Raiden Samervel grabbed pole by a mere 5 hundreths of a second, ahead of Veer Sheth in the Pro Junior. He went on to win Race 1 ahead of Shaurya Kapani & Veer. Race 2, saw Shaurya notch an excellent victory ahead of Nirvaan Chandna & Hoshmand Elavia while in race 3 Veer Sheth clinched the round ahead of Shaurya & Raiden.

Sawan Sathyanarayan from Bengaluru won the Open & Amateur categories. Mumbai lads Ojas Surve & Sasvat Jain followed him in the Open category, while Chandan Hegde & Ojas were second & third in the Amateur Category.

Ayan Jussawalla (DPYA High School) triumphed in the Inter-School Category followed by Advaith Jampa (Tridha School) & Aditya Patnaik (Delhi Public School). Sasvat Jain (Indian School of Design & Innovation) took top honours in the Inter-College category. Tej Patel (Podar International School) & Raghav Vaishnav (Jai Hind College) were second & third. Chintan Shah (Deltron Electricals) won the Corporate Category ahead of Mark Shaw (Shawman Software) and Aashwath Chowta (Afwah Media Consultants).

Isha Sharma from Belgaum won the Women’s category ahead of Aashi Hanspal & Maariyah Sheikh. Jamie Shaw beat Aman Singh Bhui & Kiran Pardeshi in the Veteran category, while Sawan S finished ahead of Chintan Shah & Prashant Sonpar in the Master category. Raghav Vaishnav triumphed in the Senior Plus category with Paarth Damani & Adil Shah completing the podium.

Fahad Kutty won the Pro Senior Plus category ahead of Mihir Patel & Raghav Vaishnav. Members of the media also participated in a special category for themselves, with Gaurav Davare of ZigWheels winning the race ahead of Saurabh Gamare (Exhibit Magazine). Rajesh Dsouza (Zee TV) was third.

The prestigious Akshay Patil Memorial Trophy was awarded to Veer Sheth.

It has been a fantastic event with so many newcomers trying the sport for the first time. 204 entries was tough to handle but everything went smoothly. A huge thanks to the Ajmera group, due to whom, we have this fantastic facility in Mumbai” said Rayomand Banajee, founder IndiKarting.

Results –

Pro Senior –

Race 1 – 1. Jamie Shaw. 2. Rahul Deshpande. 3. Danesh Banajee

Race 2 – 1. Jamie Shaw. 2. Rahul Deshpande. 3. Danesh Banajee

Race 3 – 1. Danesh Banajee. 2. Rahul Deshpande. 3. Jamie Shaw

Pro Junior –

Race 1 – 1. Raiden Samervel 2. Shaurya Kapani 3. Veer Sheth

Race 2 – 1. Shaurya Kapani. 2. Nirvaan Chandna. 3. Hoshmand Elavia

Race 3 – 1. Veer Sheth. 2. Shaurya Kapani. 3. Raiden Samervel

Pro Senior Plus – 1. Fahad Kutty. 2. Mihir Patel. 3. Raghav Vaishnav.

Open – 1. Sawan Sathyanarayan. 2. Ojas Surve. 3. Sasvat Jain

Inter School – 1. Ayaan Jussawalla (DPYA High School) 2. Advaith Jampa (Tridha School) 3. Aditya Patnaik (Delhi Public School)

Amatuer – 1. Sawan Sathyanarayan. 2. Chandan Hegde. 3. Ojas Surve

Inter College – 1. Sasvat Jain (Indian School of Design & Innovation) 2. Tej Patel (Podar International School). 3. Raghav Vaishnav (Jai Hind College)

Women – 1. Isha Sharma. 2. Aashi Hanspal. 3. Maariyah Sheikh

Corporate – 1. Chintan Shah (Deltron Electricals) 2. Mark Shaw (Shawman Software) 3. Aashwath Chowta (Afwah Media Consultants)

Senior Plus – 1. Raghav Vaishnav. 2. Paarth Damani. 3. Adil Shah

Master – 1. Sawan Sathyanarayan 2. Chintan Shah. 3. Prashant Sonpar

Veteran – 1. Jamie Shaw. 2. Aman Singh Bhui. 3. Kiran Pardeshi

Media – 1. Gaurav (ZigWheels) 2. Saurabh Gamare (Exhibit Magazine) 3. Rajesh Dsouza (Zee TV)

Clash of Pros (Overall after 3 rounds)

Pro Senior – 1. Rahul Deshpande (63 points) 2. Jamie Shaw (54 points). 3. Danesh Banajee (52 points)

Pro Junior – 1. Shaurya Kapani (78 points) 2. Veer Sheth (61 points). 3. Raiden Samervel (51 points)

Pro Senior Plus – 1. Raghav Vaishnav (19 points) 2. Fahad Kutty (17 points) 3. Mihir Patel (13 points)