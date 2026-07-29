India's Vibrant Culture To Be Showcased During Glasgow CWG Closing Ceremony Handover Segment | File Pic

Glasgow: India's vibrant culture and its shared values with the Commonwealth family will be showcased during the handover segment of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on August 2 as part of international celebration that welcomes Ahmedabad as the host of centenary edition in 2030.

Some of India’s biggest music and dance stars will take to the iconic Hydro stage during the closing ceremony when the Commonwealth Games flag will be handed over to India as next Games host.

The 'Handover Segment' will unfold over three Acts, taking the audience on a journey that celebrates shared values, culture and connection, according to a release.

The opening Act marks 150 years of Vande Mataram, the national song of India and a symbol of unity. Led by actress and Miss World Manushi Chhillar, a vibrant ensemble of dancers will bring India’s rich cultural identity to life in a theatrical performance.

Act two presents a twist on a classical Indian duet, known as a Jugalbandi, bringing together one of India’s leading sitarists and Scotland’s top pipers. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Ross Ainslie will create a powerful music dialogue between the sitar and traditional Scottish pipes and whistles connecting Glasgow 2026 to Amdavad 2030.

The finale is a journey across India with a special tribute to Gujarat, the Indian state that will host the centenary Games.

Audiences will be taken on an unforgettable journey through some of the nation’s most iconic songs, composed and performed by Shankar Mahadevan and his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan. The performance will feature Gujarat’s own Bhoom Trivedi with spectacular choreography, staging and visuals.

The Closing Ceremony will be headlined by Glasgow rock legends Simple Minds and features a show-stopping line-up of performances from Scotland’s own Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, Shereen Cutkelvin, Elephant Sessions as well as radio icon George Bowie.

Dance group Diversity will also take to the stage with their renowned choreography routines.

Ahmedabad, also known as Amdavad, was announced as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in November last year.

The 2030 Ahmedabad Games will be the second time that India will host the multi-sport event after New Delhi in 2010.

Louisa Mahon, Chief Marketing and Ceremonies Officer at Glasgow 2026, said: "This handover is more than a ceremonial formality - it's a spectacle that captures the spirit of two nations coming together on one stage.

"From the power and poetry of Vande Mataram to the extraordinary dialogue between sitar and pipes, and a finale that brings Gujarat's vibrant culture to life, we're giving Glasgow audiences a first look at the scale and soul of what's coming to Amdavad 2030. It's a privilege to welcome some of India's biggest stars to Scotland for the very first time, and to send the Commonwealth Games forward with the joy, colour and unity it deserves."

Chanda Singh, Director TCM Platform & Ceremony Director for the India Handover Segment at Glasgow 2026, said: “Every moment of this handover was designed with one purpose - to make the Commonwealth family feel the warmth, energy and optimism of India. Through this handover ceremony, we wanted to showcase an India that is confident and deeply rooted in its traditions.

"Amdavad 2030 will celebrate 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, and today's ceremony is the first chapter in that journey. We are excited to welcome athletes, fans and nations from across the Commonwealth to experience an India unlike ever before.”

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