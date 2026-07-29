Meet Gulveer Singh! Star Indian Runner Who Won Historic CWG Silver Medal In Men's 10,000m Event

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India's rise in long-distance running has found a new standard-bearer in Gulveer Singh, whose remarkable performances over the past few years have established him as one of the country's finest track athletes. The Uttar Pradesh-born runner has steadily climbed the ranks with national records, continental medals and, most recently, a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The achievement made him the first Indian to win a medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

Born on June 1, 1998, in Sirsa village, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, Gulveer initially trained on village roads before developing into an elite distance runner. Representing the Indian Army, he has emerged as one of the country's most consistent performers in the 5,000m and 10,000m events. His breakthrough came with a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games, followed by further success on the continental circuit.

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The 27-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2025 season, winning double gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships. Along the way, he rewrote the Indian record books by setting national marks in the 5,000m, 10,000m and 3,000m. His personal best of 27:00.22 in the 10,000m placed him among Asia's elite distance runners and underlined his growing reputation on the international stage.

Gulveer continued his impressive progress in 2026, becoming the first Indian to break the 60-minute barrier in the half marathon with a time of 59:42 on a point-to-point course. He has also spent time training in Colorado Springs in the United States, sharpening his endurance and race strategy against world-class competition. Those preparations paid off in Glasgow, where he produced a composed performance to secure Commonwealth Games silver and create history for Indian athletics.

With multiple national records, Asian titles and now a landmark Commonwealth Games medal, Gulveer Singh has become the face of India's long-distance running revolution. Still in his prime, he is expected to play a key role in India's medal ambitions at future World Championships, Asian Games and the Olympic Games as he continues to push the boundaries of Indian athletics.