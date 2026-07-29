CWG 2026: New Zealand Swimmer Lewis Clareburt Receives Powerful 'Haka' Tribute After Winning 2nd Gold Medal | Video

Commonwealth Sport/X

New Zealand swimming star Lewis Clareburt received a special celebration after securing his second gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 27-year-old was honoured with a traditional haka performed by his teammates poolside following his victory in the men’s 400m individual medley.

Clareburt had already made headlines by defending his 200m butterfly title before adding another gold medal to his tally. His outstanding performances in the pool have helped New Zealand enjoy a memorable campaign at the Games.

The haka celebration created a memorable moment at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, with the crowd applauding the powerful display of New Zealand culture. Clareburt expressed his pride at being part of a tradition that represents both challenge and respect.

Speaking about the gesture, Clareburt said receiving the haka after a race was particularly special, adding that it made him proud to represent New Zealand. He also highlighted the importance of preserving the cultural tradition that is widely associated with New Zealand teams.

Clareburt’s back-to-back gold medal victories have further strengthened his reputation as one of New Zealand’s leading swimmers. His triumph in Glasgow has added another chapter to his impressive Commonwealth Games journey and provided fans with one of the most emotional celebrations of the event.