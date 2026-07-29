CWG 2026: When Is The Neeraj Chopra Vs Arshad Nadeem Showdown In Glasgow?

The last round of athletics events began on Monday as India aim to add more medals to their tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026. While the weightlifters and boxers have dominated proceedings so far, the onus is now on the athletics contingent to make their mark and bag a few more podium finishes.

India's most promising medal prospect Neeraj Chopra is yet to see action. However it is not long before India's javelin throw ace will take the field in Glasgow.

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Neeraj Chopra will be up against reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka in a marquee men's javelin clash. Chopra won the gold in the commonwealth championships last year, while he missed the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. In 2018, he had won the gold medal in gold coast.

In the mix will be India's Rohit Yadav, who, in fact, is in the second spot among Commonwealth season leaders with his 87.05m last month. He is also a medal contender. Yashvir Singh is the third Indian in the fray.

The men's javelin throw qualification will begin on Thursday, June 30. Neeraj Chopra is in Group A, and the event is scheduled to be held at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. The event is scheduled to begin at 2:55 PM IST.

Should Neeraj qualify, he will feature in the final on Friday.