 India's First Female Olympic Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Who Performed Produnova Vault At Rio 2016, Retires At 31
The athlete from Argatala was one of only five female gymnasts in the world who successfully landed the Produnova, also known as the "vault of death" at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Absent from our Tokyo contingent is Dipa Karmakar, whose brave Produnova vault almost propelled her to the third spot in the women’s vault gymnastics at the 2016 Rio Olympics |

Indian gymnastics star Dipa Karmakar on Monday announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 31. She made the decision public through a statement, saying that it was one of the most difficult things to do in her life.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time.

"Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

History at Rio Olympics

Karmakar was the first gymnast from India to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Rio 8 years ago. Karmakar had finished fourth in women's vault to narrowly miss out on a medal at Rio 2016.

Her success put a spotlight on the Produnova and helped popularize it, especially among young gymnasts aspiring to reach the highest levels of competition.

What is The Produnova Vault?

The Produnova vault, also known as the "vault of death," is one of the most difficult and dangerous gymnastics vaults. It is named after Russian gymnast Yelena Produnova, who first performed it in 1999. The vault involves a front handspring entry followed by two front somersaults before landing.

Dipa Karmakar's legacy

Her achievement in Rio not only inspired a new generation of gymnasts in India but also brought attention to the sport in a country where gymnastics had little exposure.

Dipa’s determination, grit, and fearless approach to a high-risk event like the Produnova earned her immense respect worldwide. She has also been honored with prestigious awards such as the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna for her contribution to Indian sports, cementing her legacy as a pioneering athlete.

