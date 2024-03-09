Ace Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Finishes 4th In Baku Apparatus World Cup

Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar finished a creditable fourth in the women's vault event at the ongoing Baku Apparatus World Cup in the capital city of Azerbaijan.

Dipa, who finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 13.716 points in the event which concludes on Sunday.

Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva won the gold with a score of points ahead of Korea's Ok An Chang, who scored 13.783 points.

Panama's Karla Navas finished third with 13.733 points.

Dipa was left out of the Indian squad for the last Asian Games as she didn't fulfil Sports Authority of India's (SAI) criteria of a top-eight finish in the last 12 months preceding to the Hangzhou continental event despite topping the trials.

Dipa, that time, was serving a two-year ban due to an anti-doping violation.

The ace Indian gymnast next will be seen in action in the final leg of the World Cup in Doha, which is set to be held from April 17-20.

Earlier, another Indian Pranati Nayak had won a bronze medal in the vault event at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo last month.