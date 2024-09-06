 'India's Fast Bowling Is Very Good': Marnus Labuschagne On What Makes The Tourists A Tough Opposition In Australian Conditions Ahead Of BGT 2024-25
India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne | cricket.com.au

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne praised the Indian pacers, saying that it is tough to beat them, but expressed hope that his team will "turn the tables" on their rivals when they tour Down Under this year. The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking on Star Sports, Labuschagne said, "Both Australia and India, love the game, and, they are at the top of their game at the moment. I mean, the energy when these two teams play together is always high. There is always high anticipation."

"To these two teams, it does not matter where we are playing, if it is in England, Australia, or India, it is always a tough contest. India's fast bowling is very good, which is really what brings them in Australian conditions and makes them such a tough team to beat in Australian conditions. Hopefully this summer we can turn the tables on India and put them under real pressure," he added.

Marnus Labuschagne has a promising Test record against India:

In 10 Tests against India, Labuschagne has scored 775 runs at an average of 45.58, with a century and three fifties in 19 innings. His best score is 108.
The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

