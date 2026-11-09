India's Coaching Staff To Split After 3rd ODI Against New Zealand, With Gambhir Staying Back With ODI Squad & Kotak, Morkel Joining Test Team In Wellington |

Hamilton: India's coaching staff is expected to split into two groups after the third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday. Although the exact arrangements are yet to be finalised, head coach Gautam Gambhir and spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule are likely to accompany the ODI squad to Mount Maunganui for the remaining two matches.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel are expected to join the Test squad for a pre-series camp in Wellington ahead of the first Test, scheduled to begin on November 19.

"[The plan] can still change, but as far as I know, obviously Gautam will have to be here – the one-day World Cup is coming [in 2027], so he will be staying here, and probably Sairaj will stay here," Kotak said in a pre-match press conference in Hamilton on Monday, as quoted by Cricinfo.

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"Me, Morne and some other staff will go to Wellington. That's the plan, but like I said, Gautam will make the final decision. It can change, but this is how it will likely be. We'll just try and see that their loading, their fitness, their practice - we do as much preparation as the conditions permit," Kotak added.

Kotak further revealed that three fast bowlers from India's ODI squad - likely Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh - will stay back in New Zealand to help the Test squad as net bowlers and reserve players. "I think three bowlers," Kotak said. "Gurnoor, maybe Nabi, and I think Arsh is also staying back."

Kotak said India's ODI batters would not bring Test-match adjustments into white-ball cricket, while noting that challenging pitch conditions in New Zealand would provide valuable preparation ahead of the Test series.

Responding to a question about Shubman Gill and KL Rahul transitioning from ODI cricket to Tests, Kotak said the mindset and intent would remain specific to each format. However, he pointed out that the swing, seam movement and uneven bounce encountered during the ODIs would help players prepare for similar challenges in the longer format.

"Nobody will bring Test-match adjustments into white-ball cricket. But at the same time, the pitches across both ODIs offered swing, and even after the swing subsided in four to six overs, there was seam movement, along with some awkward bounce," Kotak said.

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He added that the challenging conditions, including pitches with 12-14 mm of grass and the prevailing weather, offered valuable learning opportunities, particularly as the matches were not producing the usual high-scoring ODI totals.

Kotak also highlighted the preparation of India's red-ball players through the three India A matches, saying these fixtures would help batters and bowlers understand the conditions, bowling lengths and behaviour of the ball.

He further said the Test squad would have a preparatory camp beginning November 11, providing five to six practice sessions ahead of the first Test on November 19.

"Overall, the preparation has been very solid. On top of that, the Test players will have a camp starting on the 11th, giving us five to six sessions. Fingers crossed, we should be well-prepared for the Test series as well," he added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)