WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Adds Brand New Tata Sierra To His Garage After IPL 2026 Heroics | X

Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has got himself a brand-new ride and the timing couldn't have been better! The Rajasthan Royals star was spotted at a showroom with his family as he took the delivery of his new Tata Sierra SUV.

The youngster won the car after being named the Super Striker of the Season in IPL 2026. And now, the prize has officially made its way into his garage.

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The delivery turned into a special family moment as Vaibhav was seen receiving the SUV alongside his loved ones. A brand-new car, family celebrations and Diwali vibes - what a moment for the young star!

Read Also Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing U19 Asia Cup 2026?

With Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 celebrations around the corner, the new Tata Sierra makes the occasion even more special. From smashing sixes on the cricket field to adding a stunning SUV to his garage, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is definitely having a memorable year.

A special Diwali gift for the young cricket sensation!