Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 Trade: From Rajasthan Royals And KKR To Punjab Kings, How The Saga Unfolded | X

The Hardik Pandya trade saga has finally reached its final stage as Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are closing in on a blockbuster deal ahead of IPL 2027. But the move did not happen overnight. Several discussions, multiple franchise options and months of conversations went into the decision.

The story of a possible trade involving Punjab Kings was first reported by @karhacter. Here is how the entire sequence unfolded.

June: Initial Conversations Between Hardik Pandya And MI

The first discussions between Hardik Pandya and Mumbai Indians reportedly began in June, shortly after IPL 2026 ended. These were early conversations about the all-rounder's future and the possibility of exploring options outside the franchise.

August-September: Multiple Trade Options On The Table

As discussions progressed in August and September, three potential trade options emerged.

Rajasthan Royals: A possible deal involving Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Discussions involving Cameron Green and potentially another fast bowler, although not Harshit Rana.

Punjab Kings: A possible exchange involving Arshdeep Singh.

A fourth option was also on the table: Hardik staying with Mumbai Indians for another year.

Importantly, this option was never rejected by either Hardik or Mumbai Indians. MI did not ask Hardik to leave, while the franchise also did not stop him from exploring other possibilities.

All Four Options Were Evaluated

Both the franchise and the player reportedly considered all four possibilities. The discussions were not about forcing Hardik out of Mumbai but about finding the best possible arrangement for both parties.

Around 10 days ago, the Punjab Kings option reportedly emerged as the most suitable one. The franchise was then formally approached.

Friday: Hardik Pandya Trade Deal Closed

The deal was reportedly closed on Friday as Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings moved ahead with the proposed exchange.

Both franchises subsequently submitted their Expressions of Interest (EOIs) to the BCCI, beginning the formal process.

BCCI Approval Awaited

The trade is now awaiting completion of the necessary formalities and approval from the IPL authorities. The deal is expected to be concluded shortly, although an official announcement remains pending.

The Hardik Pandya trade has been one of the biggest talking points ahead of IPL 2027 as several franchises reportedly explored options before Punjab Kings emerged as the preferred destination.