India's Batting Order vs Pakistan Revealed: Rohit Sharma & Shubhman Gill To Open With Ishan Kishan In Middle Order

Team India's batting combination has been the one of the biggest talking points ahead of their blockbuster opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan.

Who will open the innings with Rohit Sharma and what is the middle order going to be like in the absence of KL Rahul are two major questions that remain unanswered until now.

India's batting order vs Pakistan

According to sources, the Indian team management is going to open the batting with Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill with Ishan Kishan set to take up the wicketkeeping duties and bat in the middle order at No. 5.

Virat Kohli is going to come in at No. 3 with the returning Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. Kishan will bat next ahead of all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

The trio of Kishan, Pandya and Jadeja might be rotated according to the situation of the match but as of now, this is what the order looks like.

The all-rounders will be followed by the bowlers with Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in that order.

India's advantage over Pakistan in Asia Cups

India have a 9-6 advantage over Pakistan in the Asia Cup and have won the last four out of five ODIs against their arch-rivals.

But Pakistan have the winning momentum in their favour after having defeated Nepal by 238 runs in the tournament opener earlier this week.

Therefore, the first India-Pakistan clash of 2023 has all the makings of a thrilling contest which awaits cricket fans all over the world.

India Probable XI vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

