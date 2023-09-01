 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Kandy?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Kandy?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Kandy?

The weather forecast from Kandy ahead of the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Fans from both sides of the border are inevitably excited for the marquee India-Pakistan clash of the Asia Cup 2023 set to take place in Kandy on September 2nd, Saturday. Nevertheless, there are massive question marks over the game due to the weather conditions at the venue.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Team Land In Kandy Ahead Of India Clash On Saturday (WATCH)
article-image

According to Accuweather, there is still a 94% chance of showers happening and the rains will last up to 4 hours. The temperature is expected to reach at a high of 24 degrees, while the probability of thunderstorms is 27%.

Weather report of Kandy ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 clash.

Weather report of Kandy ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 clash. | Credits: Accuweather

Pakistan couldn't have asked for a better start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they steamrolled Nepal by 238 runs in Multan on Wednesday. While openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman weren't among the runs, Babar Azam sparkled with a captain's knock, striking 151, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed hitting a 67-ball hundred. The duo shared a 214-run partnership to propel their side to 342 in their stipulated 50 overs. Later, Shadab Khan finished with four wickets to skittle Nepal for only 104.

Read Also
'It Would Have Been Good': Babar Azam Wishes For Pakistan To Host Entire Asia Cup 2023
article-image

India lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue hold a 7-5 lead over their arch-rivals in ODIs for Asia Cup, dating back to 1984. Team India are also the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won 7 titles, while Pakistan have only won 2.

However, it is safe to say that Pakistan hold the upper hand over their neighbours now as most of their players have played a lot in Sri Lanka in recent times. Moreover, the Men in Green are also coming off a 3-0 ODI series victory over Afghanistan, which propelled them to the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: 'Has Made Our Bowling Very Strong', Says Mohammed Shami Indicating Jasprit Bumrah's...

Asia Cup 2023: 'Has Made Our Bowling Very Strong', Says Mohammed Shami Indicating Jasprit Bumrah's...

'I Don’t Think That If Any Other Batsman....': Shadab Khan Awestruck By Virat Kohli's 2022 T20...

'I Don’t Think That If Any Other Batsman....': Shadab Khan Awestruck By Virat Kohli's 2022 T20...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Kandy?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Kandy?

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Finalised, Manchester United To Lock Horns Against Bayern...

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw Finalised, Manchester United To Lock Horns Against Bayern...

Days After Winning Gold At World Athletics Championship, Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd In Zurich...

Days After Winning Gold At World Athletics Championship, Neeraj Chopra Finishes 2nd In Zurich...