IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Kandy?

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Fans from both sides of the border are inevitably excited for the marquee India-Pakistan clash of the Asia Cup 2023 set to take place in Kandy on September 2nd, Saturday. Nevertheless, there are massive question marks over the game due to the weather conditions at the venue.

According to Accuweather, there is still a 94% chance of showers happening and the rains will last up to 4 hours. The temperature is expected to reach at a high of 24 degrees, while the probability of thunderstorms is 27%.

Weather report of Kandy ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 clash. | Credits: Accuweather

Pakistan couldn't have asked for a better start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign as they steamrolled Nepal by 238 runs in Multan on Wednesday. While openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman weren't among the runs, Babar Azam sparkled with a captain's knock, striking 151, followed by Iftikhar Ahmed hitting a 67-ball hundred. The duo shared a 214-run partnership to propel their side to 342 in their stipulated 50 overs. Later, Shadab Khan finished with four wickets to skittle Nepal for only 104.

India lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan in Asia Cup ODIs:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue hold a 7-5 lead over their arch-rivals in ODIs for Asia Cup, dating back to 1984. Team India are also the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won 7 titles, while Pakistan have only won 2.

However, it is safe to say that Pakistan hold the upper hand over their neighbours now as most of their players have played a lot in Sri Lanka in recent times. Moreover, the Men in Green are also coming off a 3-0 ODI series victory over Afghanistan, which propelled them to the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)