'Indians Se Chidhne Se Achcha Cricket Pe Dhyaan De': Netizens Slam Pak Pacer Haris Rauf’s Violent Behaviour In Viral Video

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has landed himself in trouble once again after getting into a heated argument with a few fans in Florida recently.

A video has gone viral on social media which shows Rauf charging towards a man, who was wearing a Pakistan team jersey who asked for a picture with the cricketer.

Rauf was on a walk with his wife when the incident took place. He was allegedly abused by the group of fans which led to his violent behaviour.

Haris Rauf in trouble again

Rauf almost came to blows with the fan, who he initially thought was an Indian before the man told him that he was a Pakistani fan.

"Yeh tera India nahi hai," Rauf was heard telling the fan before engaging with him in the video. "Nahi, main Pakistan se hoon, 1 picture maangi hai bass fan hoon," the guy then informed Rauf.

But more than the scuffle, what netizens noticed was Rauf's hatred towards India.

"Indians se chidhne se achcha cricket pe dhyaan de," a user wrote on X. "Haris rauf is the perfect example how Pakistan hate India," another user tweeted.

Pak squad under fire

Rauf and his Pakistan teammates have come under fire after their dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA. Babar Azam's team lost against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India to crash out of the tournament in the group stage.

Coach Gary Kirsten also gave his team a dressing down after their last Group A match in Florida. "There's no unity in Pakistan's team. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," Pakistani media reported Kirsten as telling his players in the dressing room.

Majority of the players are scheduled to land back in Pakistan on Tuesday but six of the cricketers, including Babar, have decided not to go home and are headed to London instead.