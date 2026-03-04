Indian Women's Football Team Rebels Against AIFF Over Ill-Fitting Kits Ahead Of AFC Asian Cup | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In an embarrassing development that exposed mismanagement within the All India Football Federation (AIFF), national team players complained about a lack of appropriate clothing during preparation and the arrival of ill-fitting kits just a day before their opening AFC Women's Asian Cup match in Australia.

In an unprecedented letter addressed to AIFF Deputy General Secretary M Satyanarayanan ahead of India's opening match against Vietman in Perth on Wednesday, all the 26 players of the squad expressed their frustration at the lack of proper clothing and playing kits, saying it has affected their morale and disrupted their focus.

"Representing India on the international stage requires professional standards, including properly fitted and appropriate match and training apparel," the letter said, clearly suggesting lack of professionalism in the AIFF management.

"Over the past days, players and staff have already faced challenges due to the lack of appropriate clothing during preparation. The arrival of incorrect match kits at this crucial stage has further affected morale and disrupted our focus in the final days leading up to the match."

The letter was signed by eight players, including captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam and highest capped member Grace Dangmei, but said all the members of the squad collectively agreed to its contents. The letter also listed all the 26 players who have agreed to the contents.

"This internal meeting took place on 2nd March 2:00 pm between all the players. The decision to draft this letter is collective. Meeting was headed by the following players:

Sweety Devi, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Sangita Basfore, Panthoi Chanu, Sanju, Pyari

Xaxa, Shreya Hooda," the letter said.

The AIFF, on its part, said new kits have been provided to the players on Tuesday.

"New kits provided and cleared in this morning match commissioners meeting of the AFC," Satyanarayanan told PTI.

Rarely in recent memory has an Indian football team — men's or women's — taken up issues with the AIFF en masse in such a manner.

"We, the undersigned members of the Indian Women's National Football Team, write to you with deep concern regarding the kits issued to the squad and support staff ahead of our AFC opening match against Vietnam in Perth," the scathing letter said.

"This tournament marks our return to a major continental competition after 23 years and is a significant moment for Indian women's football. Unfortunately, on Matchday Minus 2, when the training and match jerseys arrived via cargo, we discovered a serious issue.

"The kits supplied are not fit for purpose. The sizes appear to have been manufactured for Under-15 or smaller athletes and do not fit at least 80% of the 26-player squad. The coaching staff kits are also incorrectly sized."

The players went even further, asking the AIFF for "clarification on the steps being taken to prevent such incidents in the future".

"We urgently request: 1. Immediate provision of correctly sized match and training kits for all 26 players and coaching staff. 2. Confirmation that suitable replacements will be delivered before kickoff. 3. Clarification on the steps being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

"We remain fully committed to representing our country with pride and giving our best performance. However, we require basic professional standards to do so. We look forward to your immediate intervention and resolution of this matter."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)