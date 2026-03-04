Sachin Tendulkar's Family Exudes Regal Grandeur At Arjun-Saaniya's Lavish Pre-Wedding Extravaganza In Mumbai; Video

X

The pre-wedding celebrations of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok kicked off in grand style on March 3 in Mumbai, as the couple’s mehendi and sangeet ceremony unfolded amid festive glitz and glamour. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar hosted the star-studded evening that saw family and friends dressed in rich ethnic ensembles.

The soon-to-be bride stunned in a gota-patti lehenga with soft pink accents, complemented by heavy jewellery and traditional kaleeras, while Arjun wore a beige bandhgala set befitting the joyous occasion. Sachin chose a bright green kurta-pyjama layered with a patterned jacket, and Anjali glittered in a deep blue outfit accessorised with elaborate jewellery. Their daughter Sara Tendulkar looked radiant in a pink lehenga, adding to the family’s festive charm.

Star studded pre wedding celebration

The celebrations were attended by notable cricketing figures and public personalities, including former Indian players Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh, along with their spouses, bringing extra star power to the elegant evening. Ravi Shastri and political figure Raj Thackeray also graced the event.

Earlier, a lavish pre-wedding celebration was hosted by Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at their Jamnagar residence, where Nita shared affectionate words about watching Arjun grow up and warmly welcoming Saaniya into the extended circle.

With the main wedding scheduled for March 5, the festivities continue to capture public attention, blending cricketing legacy, fashion, and cultural celebration in a memorable prelude to the marriage.