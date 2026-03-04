Scary Scenes! Explosions Halt Tennis Match As Players & Officials Flee Court Amid US-Iran-Israel War; Video

X

Tennis at the Fujairah Challenger in the United Arab Emirates was dramatically disrupted on March 3, 2026, when loud explosions and a security alert forced players, officials and support staff to evacuate the court mid‑match.

Footage shared on social media showed Japan’s Hayato Matsuoka and Belarusian Daniil Ostapenkov abruptly abandoning their qualifying match as warning sirens blared, rushing off the court alongside umpires and line judges. Tournament staff urgently directed everyone to seek shelter, halting play immediately.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The disruption came after debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, located several kilometres from the tennis venue. Local authorities responded swiftly, confirming no injuries and containing the blaze, but the unexpected incidents underscored safety concerns amid escalating regional tensions.

In response, the ATP Challenger Tour suspended matches for the remainder of the day as a precaution, prioritising the security and wellbeing of players, officials and tournament personnel while continuing to monitor the situation closely.