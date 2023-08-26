Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team Wins Historic Gold at IBSA World Games After Thrashing Australia

The Indian women's blind cricket team achieved a remarkable feat on Saturday by clinching the gold medal in the rain-curtailed finals of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, held in Birmingham.

Their exceptional performance throughout the tournament has left a lasting impression, as they remained unbeaten, securing victory in all their league games.

Impressive Bowling Display Restricts Australia

In a riveting display of cricketing prowess, India successfully limited Australia to a score of 114/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Australia's struggles were evident from the beginning as they lost their first wicket in the 4th over.

Battling the pressure of the finals, Australia's innings progressed at a slow pace, amassing 29 runs during the powerplay. India's strategic bowling choices yielded two crucial wickets in the eighth and ninth overs, leaving Australia reeling at 39/3.

Australia's Resilience and India's Strategic Strikes

Despite facing setbacks, Australia managed to stitch together a 54-run partnership between C Lewis and C Webeck. However, India's strategic gameplay disrupted their rhythm, leading to consistent wicket-taking intervals.

This strategic approach from India significantly dented Australia's progress, ultimately limiting them to a total of 114/8 in their designated 20 overs.

Clinical Chase and Decisive Victory

Facing a modest target of 42 runs, the Indian Women In Blue demonstrated exceptional batting skills. Their aggressive approach took the Australian bowlers by storm as India chased down the target with remarkable efficiency, achieving victory in just 3.3 overs.

The Women In Blue's performance showcased their consistent form and determination throughout the tournament.

Blind Cricket's Debut in IBSA World Games

The IBSA World Games marked the debut of blind cricket, with England and Australia engaging in the inaugural match.

The tournament reached its pinnacle with the first-ever final, where India emerged as the dominant force, defeating Australia by 9 wickets to secure the ultimate victory.

Final Scores: India Women (43/1 revised target after rain) triumph over Australia (114/8).

Anticipation Builds for Men's Final

Adding to the excitement, the Indian men's blind cricket team is set to face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the IBSA World Games.

In a previous encounter, Pakistan secured victory by 18 runs against India at the start of the tournament.

The upcoming final presents India with an opportunity for redemption against their fierce rivals.

