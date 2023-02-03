Indian Test opener Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket; Rohit Sharma leads tributes

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. Vijay played 87 matches for India, scoring 4490 runs. The bulk of appearances for the opening batter came in the Test format, representing the national team in 61 matches, scoring 3982 runs at an average of 38.29. He also featured in 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the Indian team.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay announced his decision in a lengthy statement.

"Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket."

"My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour to represent India at the highest level of sport."

Murali thanked the BCCI, TNCA and his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and local franchise Chemplast Sanmar.

"I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Crickey in India (BCCI) Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar", Murali announced.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led the tributes to the former Test opener wishing him the best for life ahead.

"Monka well done on your career bro, had a great time watching you play some of your masterpieces, specially in Australia. Good luck ahead bro @mvj888," tweeted Rohit.

Apart from Rohit, India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also tweeted, "Was a pleasure playing alongside you @mvj888. Congratulations on a fine career. Wishing you the best for all your future endeavours."





Earlier this month, Vijay spoke slammed the BCCI for the bias treatment he received, especially in terms of backing from the team management. Vijay used his example to explain that he was not backed in the same manner as former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

The 38 year old claimed that he could've also tried a few things had the team management backed him the way they supported Sehwag.

"Consciously, I didn't get the freedom of Virender Sehwag to be honest. Whatever Sehwag got in his life, I didn't. If I could have got that kind of backing and open-spreaded talks, I could have also tried. The honest thing is the team's backing and how you can contribute to the team in international level. It's a high-level competition and you don't have many chances to experiment different ways," Vijay had told WV Raman on Sportstar.

