'India Win By 70 Runs, Shami 7 Wickets': Mike Hesson's Bang On Predictions Before IND vs NZ World Cup Semi-Final Go Viral; Watch

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson was bang on with his predictions before the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Hesson was confident of an Indian win but not only did the margine of victory predicted by him come true, but also some of the other calls he bet on before the match were 100% accurate.

Hesson's predictions go viral

A video of Hesson's predictions is going viral on social media in which he said that India will win by 70 runs, Virat Kohli will score his 50th ODI hundred, Mohammed Shami will pick 7 wickets and Daryl Mitchell will be key for New Zealand.

The match panned out exactly the way Hesson guessed as the Men in Blue crushed the Black Caps by 70 runs thanks to Shami's career-best 7-wicket haul.

The hosts overcame a valiant 134 from Mitchell to defend 398 against the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier this week.

Hess' guesses

"India are pretty strong, I reckon they will probably win by about... maybe around 70 runs. I think we could see something special from someone like Virat Kohli, he's going to try and get his 50th hundred and tonight could be the night.

"New Zealand chasing a big score, I guess when they do the ball might nip around a bit so Mohammed Shami might get 6 or 7 wickets... maybe even 7 tonight. Probably Daryl Mitchell could be the highlight from a New Zealand perspective," Hesson, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore coach, told Sky Sports NZ.

Hesson gets everything right

Not only did India win by the margin Hesson predicted and Shami grabbed a seven-for, but Kohli also managed to break Sachin Tendulkar's world record with his 50th ODI hundred in the match and Daryl Mitchell scored 134 but in a losing cause.

India will now take on five-time champions Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19).