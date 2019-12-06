India vs West Indies: Yuvraj Singh termed India's fielding 'poor'

Evin Lewis and Brandon King stitched a 51-run partnership for the second wicket. The former's resistance was cut short by spinner Washington Sundar in the sixth over.

Lewis played a quick knock of 40 runs off 17 balls. The Caribbean side was at 66/2 after the end of six overs.

Shimron Hetmyer joined kong in the middle and added quick some quick runs. The duo built a stand of 37-run and guided the side to went past the 100-run mark.

Ravindra Jadeja got hold of King (31) in the 11th over, reducing Men in Maroons at 101/3.

Skipper Kieron Pollard joined Hetmyer in the middle and hit all around the park. The duo stitched a 71-run giant partnership for the fourth wicket.

Hetmyer was picked by Yuzvendra Chahal after playing a knock of 56 runs off 41 balls studded with four sixes. He scored his maiden T20I half-century.

In the same over, Chahal also got hold of Pollard (37) reducing Windies to 173/5 in 17.3 overs.

In the end, Jason Holder's 24 runs off nine balls and Denesh Ramdin's 11 off seven deliveries helped the team to get past the 200-run mark. The visitors scored 207/5 in the 20 overs.

For India, Chahal bagged two wickets while Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar clinched one wicket each.