Virat Kohli imitates Chadwick Walton 'bat signing act' to sledge Kessrick Williams on the field

Kohli slammed a Williams' yorker for a six over long-on, he celebrated that shot with flicking his bat in air with his fingers to take a dig at the bowler on whom he was angry in the 13th over. Williams tried to tease Kohli by stopping on the very next ball he was about to bowl.

The captain had lost his cool after the bowler was in his way while running between the wickets. Kohli complained the on-field umpire about the incident expressing his disappointment with the bowler's gesture.

Later Kohli hammered Williams for another couple of sixes in the penultimate over. He finishes off the match with a flat six over extra-cover off Williams bowling and roars loudly while pointing at his name on his jersey.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 94, his highest score in T20 Internationals, leading India to a six wickets win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Kohli's blasts included six fours and six sixes.