Ind v Win 1st T20: Is the ball alive? India's dropped catches make it seem so

West Indies made 207/5 in the first T20 against India, but while they were dominant - hitting 15 sixes - they were also aided by an unnaturally sloppy fielding effort from India.

1. Washington Sundar started things off by slipping while settling under a Shimron Hetmeyer shot. He lost his footing and the ball got away from him. Hetmeyer would then add 12 more to his 44 before falling two overs later.

2. The 17th over was an utter mess. First, Washington dropped another skier, but Rohit was there to stop the ball from crossing the rope.

3. Rohit then took a stunner off the next ball, but couldn't keep his balance and was forced to throw the ball away to keep it from crossing the rope with him.

4. He had an easy chance to make amends the next ball, but where he had displayed some outrageous fielding skills earlier, he failed miserably on this occasion. The ball came flat, right around head height, and Rohit palmed it over the rope for six.

5. Now the man you least expect this from. Virat Kohli had to sprint and dive to get one hand to a flat hit from Holder, but he couldn't collect the ball, and it rolled out of his hands and over the fence for four.

Take those hits away, and the Windies total might look quite different.