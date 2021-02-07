India vs England, 1st Test: First session tomorrow is most crucial one, says Cheteshwar Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday said that the opening session on the fourth day will be the most crucial one for the home side and added that they look to bat as long as possible in the first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rishabh Pant (91) and Pujara's (73) stunning performances helped in reviving India's first innings but Dom Bess dominated the hosts' batters to put England on top. At stumps, India's score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) still at the crease, trailing England by 321 runs. England scored 578 runs in their first innings with the help of Joe Root's double ton.

"The first session tomorrow is the most crucial one, we would like to bat as long as possible on this pitch. There is a little bit of spin now but overall it is still a good pitch to bat on. We would back our tailenders to bat well in these conditions because there is still a lot to play for and we just want to get as close to the total as possible," Pujara said while answering an ANI query in the virtual press conference at the end of play on Sunday."It is still a good pitch to bat on. The first two days it was really really flat and our bowlers did a fantastic job. But it was a pitch where there wasn't much assistance in the first two days and we were expecting a little bit more out of the pitch. Batting wise, we still could have batted a bit better," he said.