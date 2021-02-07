Dom Bess hails Rishabh Pant's 'courageous' knock, says 'he is just a completely different player'

England's Dom Bess is impressed with India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's "courageous" knock on day three of the first Test and said it was a "phenomenal innings".

Pant took the field when India was struggling on 73/4. Along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant revived India's innings and played brilliantly. Despite India in a difficult position, Pant played fearlessly and scored regular boundaries.

"Pant is just a completely different player and he played phenomenal innings. I think how he played was really courageous," Bess said in the press conference after the end of day's play.

Bess also delivered a scintillating performance, picking up four wickets on day three including the wickets of Pant (91) and Pujara (73).