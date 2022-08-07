India vs Australia at Commonwealth Games 2022: When and Where to watch women's cricket final; Live on TV and online

India women's cricket team will play Australia in the gold-medal match on Sunday, August 7.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led said defeated England by just four runs in a semifinal on Saturday.

Harmanpreet said her teammates kept fighting till the desired result was achieved. India managed to defend 164, restricting the Nat Sciver-led England to 160/6 to eke out a narrow victory.

"Until the last moment, we believed we could win, even though they had a couple of strong partnerships," Harmanpreet said after the historic win.

"Even when they were going well, no one gave up. We've been working on this for a while. If you keep doing this, results will come at some point along the way, and I'm glad it is showing now," the skipper was quoted as saying by ICC.

In a hard-fought game that went down to the final over, India held their nerve and managed to defend 14 runs in the last over to book a berth in the gold medal clash.

"It was an important match. It feels good that that everyone stepped up to their responsibilities with the bat, ball and on the field. It's important that all of them remain together in such matches. In the last over, if you see, our fast fielders took the responsibility of fielding in the deep. That shows how keen you are to do well for the team."

Meanwhile, Reigning 50-over world champions Australia continued to pummel oppositions with New Zealand being their latest victim, defeating the trans-Tasman rivals by five wickets to reach final.

When: August 7 (Sunday)

Where to Watch: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4 channels

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Timing: 09:30 pm IST onwards