India Squad For ICC Word Cup 2023 Announced, Live Updates: Tilak Varma & Sanju Samson Left Out, Yuzvendra Chahal Misses Cut

Rohit Sharma on outside noise during India matches

"I have said this so many times in the past, we don't play according to what the talk is on the outside. Our job is not to listen to what people are saying and what the hype is all about.

"All the players are professionals, they have experienced all this and used to it. I don't think it makes a huge difference."

"And please don't ask me these kind of questions during the World Cup whenever we do a press conference in India. Because I won't answer those kind of questions.

"It doesn't make sense to keep talking about it. Our focus is something else and we would like to, as a team, focus on that particular thing"