India Squad For ICC Word Cup 2023 Announced, Live Updates: Tilak Varma & Sanju Samson Left Out, Yuzvendra Chahal Misses Cut

Rohit Sharma on outside noise during India matches
"I have said this so many times in the past, we don't play according to what the talk is on the outside. Our job is not to listen to what people are saying and what the hype is all about.
"All the players are professionals, they have experienced all this and used to it. I don't think it makes a huge difference."
"And please don't ask me these kind of questions during the World Cup whenever we do a press conference in India. Because I won't answer those kind of questions.
"It doesn't make sense to keep talking about it. Our focus is something else and we would like to, as a team, focus on that particular thing"
Ajit Agarkar: It's' a good headache to have with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul. There will be a conversation, but at least there will be an option now. We are happy to have two options who will fight for a place in the team.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
In a conversation with Star Sports, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir warned against too much focus on India-Pakistan clash and hopes the Men in Blue are gearing up to play in the final
Under focus is also Tilak Varma, who translated his IPL form into T20I cricket. But the question is, will he earn selection without even playing ODI cricket?
To give you a quick update on Asia Cup 2023, India have qualified for Super 4 stage by beating Nepal on Monday
The deadline for all the teams to announce the squad is September 5th; however, sides can carry out changes until the 28th
India, the two-time World Cup champions, will open their campaign against Australia on October 8th at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Men in Blue will play their warm-up games against England and the Netherlands.
Ishan Kishan, who has been on the fringes, should have etched his name on the sheet after a counter-attacking knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 game.
A few initial reports have also claimed that Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna have missed out.
The major chunk of focus will be on KL Rahul, whose fitness has been a question mark. While Rahul has missed the first two Asia Cup 2023 games, he is likely to return for the Super 4 stage games
The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) is likely to announce India's 2023 World Cup squad at 1:30 pm on September 5th
