India qualify for WTC final following New Zealand's thrilling victory over Sri Lanka

India qualified for the WTC final after New Zealand pulled off a nail-biting win over Sri Lanka that went down to the last ball of the match. India who are currently playing Australia need to win the series 3-1 to ensure their qualification without other factors influencing the result. The qualification was on tenterhooks as the India-Australia match seemed to be headed for a draw. Sri Lanka needed to win the series 2-0, to prevent India from qualifying for the final had India drawn the final Test.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia qualified for the final after winning the 3rd Test against India in Indore earlier in the month. New Zealand's victory ensures India will play Australia in the WTC final at The Oval on June 18.

India, under Virat Kohli, qualified for the WTC final in 2021, but they lost to New Zealand in the summit clash. This will be the second major ICC event for India in 2023, as the ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held at home in October-November.