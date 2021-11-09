e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

India-Pakistan WC match most viewed T20 International

Broadcaster claims the showdown reached a record of 167 million viewers
FPJ Web Desk
Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets | Photo: Twitter

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan match at the ongoing T20 World Cup clocked a record reach of 167 million viewers, making it the most viewed T20 International till date, the official broadcaster of the event claimed.

The T20 World Cup registered a cumulative reach of 238 million till last week which included the Qualifiers and first 12 games of Super 12 stage, Star India said in a release.

The 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal between India and West Indies was the previous highest watched T20 game, with a reach of 136 million viewers.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:05 PM IST
