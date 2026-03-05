 'India Has Pretty Good Chance Of Qualifying For The Final,' Says Kedar Jadhav Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal In Mumbai
Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav said India national cricket team have a strong chance of beating England cricket team in the semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He praised India’s in-form batting and bowling, highlighting performances by Sanju Samson and bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah as key advantages.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
'India Has Pretty Good Chance Of Qualifying For The Final,' Says Kedar Jadhav Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal In Mumbai | ANI

Pune: Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav said that India have a "pretty good chance" of beating England in the semifinal on Thursday and advancing to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are set to face off against Harry Brook-led England in the second semifinal of the ongoing World Cup.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Thursday's semifinal clash, Kedar Jadhav expressed confidence in India's chances against England, highlighting the team's in-form batting lineup. He noted Sanju Samson's match-winning innings in the do-or-die clash against West Indies in the Super 8s. He also backed Abhishek Sharma on the Wankhede pitch. He also noted that India's bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel, are performing well, giving the team a strong overall edge.

"India has a pretty good chance of qualifying for the final. I think India is likely to win this game against England and qualify for the finals. India has a pretty good in-form batting lineup currently. We saw, in the last game, Sanju Samson delivered when it mattered the most. Abhishek Sharma is there, and I would definitely back him on, especially tonight's Wankhede pitch... India is the host nation; the full crowd support will be with India. So that would be a huge bonus. Most of our players are in good form, whether it's bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel," Jadhav said.

India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far.

However, Team India has yet to deliver a perfect performance with batting, bowling and fielding all firing in unison.

Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, Team India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

Team India have a 3-2 lead over England in the T20 World Cup history. The first clash between both sides in the inaugural edition was won by 18 runs by India, with Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over being the highlight. In the next clash, Ryan Sidebottom (2/31) and Graeme Swann (2/28) left India three runs short of 154 runs in the 2009 edition. Later in the 2012 edition, half-century Rohit Sharma (55) guided India to 170/4, while Harbhajan Singh's four-wicket haul caused England to be 80 all out, sealing a 90-run win at Colombo.

10 years at Adelaide, Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) led England to the finals, chasing down 169 successfully with all 10 wickets intact within 16 overs. Two years later, skipper Rohit Sharma (57) avenged the 2022 WC defeat on Caribbean soil, as his fifty and knock from Suryakumar Yadav (47) took India to 171/7, which India managed to defend with the help of a spin masterclass from Axar Patel (3/23), causing the Three Lions to skittle out for 103 in the semifinal at Providence.

