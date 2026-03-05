Sarpanch Saab! Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads In Glamorous Outfit At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

rohann__45/X

Mumbai was the epicentre of star power and high fashion on March 5, as cricketers, celebrities, and dignitaries gathered to celebrate the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. Among the notable attendees was India star batsman Shreyas Iyer, who turned heads with a striking and glamorous outfit on his arrival.

Iyer arrived at the luxury venue in the heart of Mumbai dressed in an elegant ensemble that perfectly blended contemporary style with traditional flair. His carefully curated look quickly became one of the most photographed moments of the day, with fans and media alike capturing the stylish appearance.

While the wedding brought together prominent figures from the world of sports, entertainment, and politics, Iyer’s sartorial choice stood out on fashion highlights shared across social media.

The ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok has become one of India’s most talked‑about social events of the year, and with personalities like Iyer bringing their A‑game fashion, the occasion showcased not just emotional moments but also a parade of celebrity style.