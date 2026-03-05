 Sarpanch Saab! Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads In Glamorous Outfit At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSarpanch Saab! Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads In Glamorous Outfit At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

Sarpanch Saab! Shreyas Iyer Turns Heads In Glamorous Outfit At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

On March 5, Mumbai hosted a star-studded wedding for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, attracting cricketers, celebrities, and dignitaries. India batsman Shreyas Iyer stood out in a glamorous outfit that blended contemporary and traditional styles. His arrival at the luxury venue became one of the most photographed and talked-about moments of the day.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
rohann__45/X

Mumbai was the epicentre of star power and high fashion on March 5, as cricketers, celebrities, and dignitaries gathered to celebrate the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. Among the notable attendees was India star batsman Shreyas Iyer, who turned heads with a striking and glamorous outfit on his arrival.

Iyer arrived at the luxury venue in the heart of Mumbai dressed in an elegant ensemble that perfectly blended contemporary style with traditional flair. His carefully curated look quickly became one of the most photographed moments of the day, with fans and media alike capturing the stylish appearance.

While the wedding brought together prominent figures from the world of sports, entertainment, and politics, Iyer’s sartorial choice stood out on fashion highlights shared across social media.

The ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok has become one of India’s most talked‑about social events of the year, and with personalities like Iyer bringing their A‑game fashion, the occasion showcased not just emotional moments but also a parade of celebrity style.

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH
Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Are Married! Couple Share Warm Hug After Exchanging Varmala| WATCH
Nitish Kumar, 'Chanakya Of Bihar Politics', To Move To Rajya Sabha; Know His Political Journey
Nitish Kumar, 'Chanakya Of Bihar Politics', To Move To Rajya Sabha; Know His Political Journey
First Visuals Out! Arjun Tendulkar's Heartfelt Varmala Moment With Saaniya Chandhok Goes Viral At Their Wedding In Mumbai; Video
First Visuals Out! Arjun Tendulkar's Heartfelt Varmala Moment With Saaniya Chandhok Goes Viral At Their Wedding In Mumbai; Video
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Unions To Withdraw Strike Over E-Challan System
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Unions To Withdraw Strike Over E-Challan System

Follow us on