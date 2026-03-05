IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Fans Offer Prayers In Daraganj Temple For Team India's Victory; Video

IANS/X

In a powerful display of faith and cricket fever, fans in Prayagraj gathered at Daraganj temple to pray for India’s victory ahead of the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Devotees were seen performing special rituals, lighting incense, and chanting prayers while holding photographs of players from the India national cricket team. Many fans placed the pictures near idols and offered flowers, seeking divine blessings for the team before their high-stakes clash against England.

Videos and images from the temple quickly spread across social media, showing enthusiastic supporters dressed in blue jerseys and waving the Indian flag. Some fans also performed traditional aarti and collective prayers, expressing hope that divine blessings would help the team secure a place in the final.

As anticipation builds for the crucial semi-final, fans across the country are rallying behind Team India, combining passion for cricket with spiritual faith in hopes of celebrating a memorable victory.

IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal: Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Spotted Sharing Shawl During Siddhivinayak Temple Visit In Mumbai; Video

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya was recently spotted visiting the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, and the couple’s appearance has quickly gone viral across social media.

Pandya and Sharma were seen seeking blessings at the revered temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a place frequently visited by celebrities and athletes before important events. The visit came at a crucial time as India prepares for a major match against England, with many fans interpreting the temple trip as a spiritual moment before the high-pressure game ahead.

Videos and photos from the visit captured a heartwarming moment between the couple. Pandya and Sharma were seen standing close together and sharing a shawl while walking around the temple premises. The gesture drew attention online, with many fans calling it a sweet display of affection as the two quietly offered prayers.

The Siddhivinayak temple visit has now become the latest viral moment involving the couple, combining spirituality with a glimpse into Pandya’s personal life. While the cricketer remains focused on his performances on the field, moments like these often capture fans’ attention off it, offering a rare look at the more personal side of one of India’s biggest cricket stars.