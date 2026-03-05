 Unnamed Pakistan Player Fined For Misbehaving With Female Hotel Staff During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
During the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka, an unnamed Pakistan national cricket team player was reportedly fined for misbehaving with a female hotel staff member in Kandy. The incident, before Pakistan’s Super Eight match against Sri Lanka national cricket team, prompted intervention by hotel staff and an apology from team manager Navaid Cheema.

Amertha Rangankar Updated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
A fresh controversy has emerged surrounding the Pakistan national cricket team during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. An unnamed Pakistan squad member was reportedly fined by team management after allegedly misbehaving with a female hotel staff member at their accommodation in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

According to Telecom Asia Sport reports, the incident occurred shortly before Pakistan’s final Super Eight match against Sri Lanka national cricket team. The player’s conduct allegedly prompted the female housekeeping staff member to call for help, bringing the situation to the attention of other hotel employees. They intervened and subsequently informed Pakistan’s team manager, Navaid Cheema.

Hotel officials reportedly wanted stern action, but team management handled the matter internally. The player was fined for his behaviour, and Cheema issued an apology to the hotel staff on behalf of the team.

The identity of the player has not been disclosed publicly, and reports suggest the matter is being quietly discussed within Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team circles. The player may face further disciplinary review by the PCB’s disciplinary committee.

The incident adds to Pakistan's disaster at ICC T20 World Cup

The incident adds to Pakistan’s challenges at the World Cup, where the team failed to reach the semifinals despite winning their final Super Eight match against Sri Lanka by five runs.

This episode is being viewed alongside past disciplinary controversies involving members of Pakistan’s cricket setup, contributing to broader discussions about conduct standards on tours.

