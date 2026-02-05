'India Game Not In Our Control...': Captain Salman Agha Reacts To IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Captain's Day

Salman Agha addressed the IND vs PAK saga in his press conference |

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has stated the team has no control over the decision to boycott the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In his press conference, Agha stated that it was a government and PCB decision and they will abide by those instructions. Should the two teams face in the knockouts, Pakistan will once again consult with their government before taking the field.

"The India game is not in our control. It's the government's and the PCB's decision and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we will do that," Pakistan captain Salman Agha said during the captain's conference.

Pakistan's decision, which was conveyed through an official government statement, is a political protest against Bangladesh's removal from the tournament. The ICC declined Bangladesh's request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds.

Agha sympathised with Bangladesh's ouster from the competition. Calling the Asian side 'brothers', the Pakistan captain cited the entire controversy as unfortunate.

"Bangladeshis are our brothers. We are grateful for their support for Pakistan. Its a pity that they are not playing in the tournament," he added.

The comments come against a backdrop of heightened tensions around the tournament. Pakistan has already announced it will participate in the event but boycott its high-profile group match against India on February 15, a decision linked by officials to support for Bangladesh’s position after their removal.

While Pakistan have decided to boycott the group stage game, it's stance is unclear should the two rivals meet in the later stages of the competition. Should the teams clash in the knockouts, Agha revealed that they will once again consult with the government before taking a decision.

"If we have to play them again in the semifinal or final, we will have to go back to them and act on their advice," Agha added.