 India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 Schedule: Avani Lekhara Eyes Second Gold, Chance For Indian Athletes To Extend Medal Tally
Having already secured 15 medals after a historic Day 5, India will look to continue the same trajectory of progress on Day 6 of the event.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Image: X

It rained medals for India on Day 5 of the Paris Paralympics 2024. After Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal at Stade de France, Nitesh Kumar secured the gold in badminton beating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a three-game match.

The day ended with Sumit Antil's record-breaking gold medal. The Indian javelin star broke his own Paralympic record with a 70.59m throw and successfully defended his title in Paris.

More medals are expected to be coming from the Indian contingent on Day 6 of the Paris Paralympics. Avani Lekhara will set her sights on a second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics when she competes in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 qualification round. Mona Agarwal, another Indian athlete will also feature in the same event. Here's a look at the entire schedule of India in the Paralympics in Paris.

India's schedule for Day 6 at Paris Paralympics 2024:

1:00 PM - Para Shooting - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara

2:28 PM - Para Athletics - Women’s Shot Put - F34 Final - Bhagyashri Jadhav

3:20 PM- Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open 1/8 Elimination - Pooja

7:30 PM - Para Shooting - R8 - Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final - Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara

8:30 PM onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Quarterfinals - Pooja (Subject to qualification)

9:38 PMonwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Semifinal - Pooja (Subject to qualification)

10:27 PM onwards - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Medal Matches - Pooja (Subject to qualification)

10:38 PM - Para Athletics - Women’s 400m - T20 Final - Deepthi Jeevanji

11:50 PM - Para Athletics - Men’s High Jump - T63 Final - Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Shailesh Kumar

12:13 PM - Para Athletics - Men’s Javelin Throw - F46 Final - Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar

