India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 11 Live: Vinesh Phogat Stuns Reigning Champ Yui Susaki Of Japan In Women's Wrestling 50kg Round Of 16

Updates from day 11:

3.07 pm: Vinesh Phogat has pulled off a miracle! The wrestler stuns reigning champion and world No. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan 3-2 in the last 5 seconds of the second round to advance in the women's wrestling 50kg quarterfinals.

3 pm: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's 50kg opening bout is underway against reigning Olympic Champion & 4-time World Champion Yui Susaki of Japan. Phogat trailing 0-1 after the first round.

2:41 pm: Kishore Kumar Jena records his best throw of 80.73 in 3 attempts. He is currently in 9th spot and will have to wait for his qualification until Group B is completed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2:34 pm: Fan Zhendong beats Sharath Kamal in the men's table Tennis singles' game.

2:09 pm: Sharath Kamal and Fan Zhendong face off in men's table tennis round of 16 game.

1:59 pm: Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lose to the Chinese duo of MA Long and Wang Chuqin in Round of 16 table Tennis match.

1:50 pm: Track and field athlete Kishore Kumar Jena begins his campaign. He registers a throw of 80.73 meters in his first attempt.

1:30pm: Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar face Chinese duo in the Round of 16 match of men's Table Tennis doubles.

Preview:

Day 11 of the Paris 2024 Olympics promises to be another productive day for the Indian athletes as they look to increase their medal count from 3 and improve their standings in the tally against the other countries. Neeraj Chopra has the opportunity to breath life for India in the present edition as he will compete in the qualification round of the Javelin throw.

The 26-year-old has already claimed gold in the previous Olympics edition and will inevitably face a stiff challenge from the opponents. However, the youngster looks in good shape and remains India's biggest hope to get the coveted gold this year.

Meanwhile, the Men's hockey team will be up against World No.2 Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday, aiming to reach the final. The Men in Blue have displayed magnificent resilience in the last two matches against Australia and Great Britain to emerge victorious. The victory against The Great Britain was especially impressive, given they were 1 man down in the 2nd quarter. However, they will have to deal with the absence of Amit Rohidas, who copped a one-match ban due to an unintentional foul.

The day will start with men's Table Tennis round, while women's wrestling event is also on the horizon.