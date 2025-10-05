IND W vs PAK W, Women's World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana Wins Toss & Pakistan Opt To Bowl First In Colombo, India Make One Change

India and Pakistan. | (Image Credits: X)

Updates:

The coin toss at the overcast R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday went in favour of Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, who opted to bowl first against India. Both sides have made one change each, with Pakistan bringing in Sadaf Shamas, who replaces Omaima Sohail. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur announced that Amanjot Kaur isn't keeping well and Renuka Singh Thakur has replaced her.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

India and Pakistan will resume their cricketing rivalry in the Women's World Cup match at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, Sunday. With the match between Australia and Sri Lanka getting washed out on Saturday at the same venue, it's worth noting that the weather is sharply in focus ahead of the high-octane clash.

India started their World Cup campaign on a bright note, defeating Sri Lanka by 59 runs at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will not only draw massive confidence after coming back from 124/6 to win as convincingly as they did but also the fact that they are unbeaten against Pakistan in 11 ODIs. The Women in Blue will look to continue that unbeaten run.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan, captained by Fatima Sen, have been dealt an early jolt as they lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets. Their batting unit fell like a pack of cards against Bangladesh's bowling unit, with their bowling as ineffective, paving the way for a seven-wicket defeat. The Women in Green need to produce something special to defeat their Asian counterparts.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar