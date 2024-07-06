IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shubman Gill-Led India Win Toss & Opt To Bowl First; Abhishek, Riyan & Jurel Make Their Debuts

Shubman Gill-led Team India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sikander Raza's Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 6.

Abhishek Sharma and Riyan Parag received their maiden international caps while Dhruv Jurel made their ODI debut. Earlier, Gill confirmed that Abhishek will open the innings with him, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will bat at No.3.

Playing XI

IND: Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

ZIM: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Preview:

Team India and Zimbabwe will take on each other in the opening match of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club. The BCCI selected a young India squad led by Shubman Gill as many of the senior players have been rested from the series following the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

The BCCI selection committee is looking at a transition phase by giving opportunities to youngsters in the T20Is. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Rinku Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Tushar Deshpande and Dhruv Jurel have been included in the squad.

The Zimbabwe series is likely to be the beginning of Team India's transition phase in the shortest format of the game.

📍 Harare#TeamIndia in all readiness for the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe 🙌#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/AKnone9Bmo — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2024

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be led by veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Zimbabwe missed out on the opportunity to play in the recently concluded edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 as their place was taken by Uganda, who made their World Cup debut this year. Zimabwe will look to give their best and earse the wounds of not qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024.