IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah to sit out of ODI series against Sri Lanka on recommendation by NCA, says report

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will sit out of the three-match ODIs against Sri Lanka that begins from January 10 in Guwahati. Bumrah hasn’t played competitive cricket since September 2022 and missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI doesn’t want to rush the 29-year-old into action considering how things turned out the last time he played for India prior to the World Cup.

Managing workload ahead of ODI World Cup

The report further stated that he will not be be playing the ODIs with recommendation particularly coming from the NCA staff. The decision is keeping in mind bigger assignments coming up like Test series against Australia and World Cup later in the year being taken into consideration.

A formal communications from the BCCI and official announcement remains to be seen. Cricbiuzz sources said he might feature in the series against New Zealand against whom India will play three ODIs and as many T20I from January 18.

While Bumrah has stayed away from the national squad, other members of the Indian team, including skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, who were not part of the T20I series, have joined the squad in Guwahati.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.