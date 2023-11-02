IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Mumbai Comes To Standstill Amid High Security Measures And Traffic Arrangements Around Wankhede Stadium

The India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match Thursday was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A large number of spectators had gathered to watch this match. The security of Wankhede Stadium was tightened in view of the ongoing agitation regarding Maratha reservation in the state and the bomb blasts in Kerala. The traffic police was also on alert to ensure that there were no traffic problems during this period.

A police official said that during the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match, about a thousand police were present in the Wankhede Stadium complex for security, which included one Additional CP, two DCP and five SP rank officers. Five platoons of State Reserve Police Force were deployed.

Mumbai Police's Appeal to Spectators

In view of security, Mumbai Police had appealed to the spectators coming to watch the match not to bring their cars as there is no car parking space in the stadium.

Inflammable items like mobile power banks, water bottles, coins, lighters, stick boxes and tobacco products like cigarettes, gutkha, tobacco were prohibited while coming to Wankhede Stadium. Similarly, bringing objectionable flags and pamphlets into the stadium is also prohibited.

Mumbai Traffic Police had also deployed police force to ensure that there was no traffic problem during the match.

Mumbai Traffic Police's Role in Ensuring Smooth Traffic Flow

During this time, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Pravin Padwal himself was present at Wankhede Stadium. Two DCPs, two ACPs and 125 traffic police officers and staff were controlling the traffic.

The traffic police had issued guidelines for people coming with cars to watch the match. A sign board was installed to indicate which ticket holder has to go through which gate. There was no parking on both sides of the road on Marine Drive.

Free parking at Marine Drive

Free parking facility was provided to those coming with cars to watch the match at Marine Drive, Churchgate and Fort areas where BMC has pay and parking spaces. This facility was provided by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after talking to BMC. It was asked not to charge parking fee on showing match ticket at BMC parking place.

Traffic police's Joint Commissioner, Praveen Padwal said that due to the ongoing railway track work in Western Railway, more people had come with vehicles. There was no traffic problem due to the presence of traffic police.

