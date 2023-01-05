IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: In-form Team India opt to bowl and hand debut to Rahul Tripathi

e-Paper Get App
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Updates: The hosts will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and seal the series as they take on Dasun Shanaka's team in Pune.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live: Hardik Pandya's Team India beat Dasun Shanaka's Lanka by 2 runs in the series opener | BCCI Twitter
05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST

Hardik Pandya starts the proceedings for Team India with the new ball, giving away just 2 runs from the first over.

05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST
05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST
05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST

India batter Rahul Tripathi is all set to make his T20 international debut for the Men in Blue in this match. He was handed the India cap by batting coach Vikram Rathour before the toss.

05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST

Team India captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in Pune.

05 January 2023 06:19 PM IST

India will be looking to take an unbeatable series lead as they get ready to face Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune. The hosts will be without Sanju Samson in this game after he injured his knee and was ruled out of the rest of the series. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has come into the squad as Samson's replacement.

