IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: In-form Team India opt to bowl and hand debut to Rahul Tripathi

05 January 2023 07:06 PM IST
Hardik Pandya starts the proceedings for Team India with the new ball, giving away just 2 runs from the first over.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India batter Rahul Tripathi is all set to make his T20 international debut for the Men in Blue in this match. He was handed the India cap by batting coach Vikram Rathour before the toss.
Team India captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in Pune.
05 January 2023 06:19 PM IST
India will be looking to take an unbeatable series lead as they get ready to face Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune. The hosts will be without Sanju Samson in this game after he injured his knee and was ruled out of the rest of the series. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has come into the squad as Samson's replacement.
