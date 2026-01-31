IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes 50, Becomes FASTEST To Cross 3,000 T20I Runs| VIDEO

India captain Suryakumar Yadav put on a show for the packed crowd at the Greenfield Stadium on Saturday. Yadav smashed his third half-century of the series in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. SKY has managed consistency with stroke making in what has been a return to form for India's Mr.360.

Surya's return to form has marked a return to the record books for the Indian captain. The 35-year-old became the fastest to get to 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. Yadav has scored 3k runs in just 1822 balls in India colours, beating Muhammad Waseem's mark by nearly 100 deliveries.

Fastest to 3000 T20I runs (by balls faced)

1822 Suryakumar Yadav *

1947 Muhammad Waseem

2068 Jos Buttler

2077 Aaron Finch

2113 David Warner

2149 Rohit Sharma

2169 Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav had a dreadful run of form in the lead up to the IND vs NZ series, but has turned his form around. The Indian captain seems to be back at his very best, scoring runs freely and at stunning pace, much like his early India career.

In 5 matches this series, Surya has 242 runs striking at 196.75. His average is off the charts, boasting of 80.67. He has hit 25 fours, the most so far in the series, alongside 14 sixes.

More to follow...