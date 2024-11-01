IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Fans Turn Out In Sizeable Numbers At Wankhede Despite Diwali Day

Image: Haridev Pushparaj

With drumbeats sounding around the Wankhede and fans coming out in sizeable numbers despite New Zealand batting first on the morning of the first day of the Mumbai Test, it wasn’t a bad Diwali Day.

The fans were out with their placards, flags and paraphernalia to cheer the Indian team by creating a cacophony of sounds. Once the New Zealand team started losing wickets beginning with that of Devon Conway, the crowd started getting into the act.

It is often said about the Indian cricket team playing at home, that the spectators actually become the 12th man and have a great influence in impacting the course of the match with their vociferous support for the national team.

Image: Haridev Pushparaj

What was heartening to see was the unwavering support of the fans despite India having lost the series and trailing 0-2 going into the Wankhede Test.

There was no let up in the intensity as hordes of fans had packed the Dilip Vengsarkar Stand and Sachin Tendulkar Stand which were to the left and right of the Press Box.

A huge Indian flag was fluttering above the Press Box to the right as the fans got the spirit of Test cricket going along with supporting Team India. Washington Sundar, who had created a sensation of sorts in Pune with his 7/59, was on the ball at the Wankhede as well and that roused the spirits of the Indian fans.

When he got the back of New Zealand skipper Tom Latham for 28, the fans in the teeming stands were up on their feet clapping, dancing and howling exhorting Sundar to do an encore after his Pune exploits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The decibel levels reached a crescendo when Sundar bowled Rachin Ravindra around his off stump in an eerily similar dismissal to that of Latham. The fans had their monies worth in the first session of the Diwali Test, so to say, as the fireworks and celebrations had begun on what was a festive day with the crowd in an expectedly celebratory mood.

The icing on the cake for fans would be an Indian victory to stop the rampaging New Zealanders and give them something to cheer about on the occasion of Diwali.