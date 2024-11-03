IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 3: Ajaz Patel Picks Up Third Wicket, India lose half the side

Image: BCCI

Updates

10:28 AM: WICKET! Disaster for India and smile on Ajaz Patel's face and New Zealand team. Sarfaraz Khan holds an easy catch to Rachin Ravindra while attempting sweep shot. Is another batting collapse on the card

10:24 AM: WICKET! New Zealand got another one. Glenn Philips dismisses Jaiswal. The ball hits the pad but Jaiswal reviews. The left-hander plays for the turn, this one goes straight on and is very close to the inside edge and the pad at the same time. However, the third umpire has adjudged it as LBW. Is another batting collapse on the cards

10:14 AM: WICKET! Ajaz Patel you beauty Virat Kohli goes for just 1 run. The ball pitched between the middle and leg turns sharply and takes the outside edge of Kohli's bat. Mitchell completes an easy catch

10:07 AM: WICKET! Another Indian batsman departs, Shubman Gill is gone for a duck. The right-hander offers no shot to delivery outside off stump. The ball goes straight and hits the top of the off stump. India is in a spot of bother

10:01 AM: WICKET! What have you done Rohit Sharma? Team India skipper departs after scoring just 11 runs. Matt Henry gets the wicket for New Zealand is gone. Looking to get aggressive, Rohit failed to time short ball. The ball takes the top edge of the bat and goes straight to Glenn Philips who completes the catch.

9:53 AM: Matt Henry managed to cause trouble for Rohit Sharma but the Indian skipper charged down the ground and smacked him for a boundary over long-on

9:39 AM: WICKET! New Zealand could add just 4 runs to the overnight score before Ravindra Jadeja completed a 10-wicket haul in the match with yet another fifer in the second innings. Tosses it up on a length around off and middle, Ajaz Patel plays slog sweep but hits it straight down Akash Deep's throat at deep midwicket.

9:30 AM: Play resumes on Day 3

Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand. Team India is close to winning the match and need to stop Kiwis from extending the lead over 150. New Zealand on the other hand New Zealand would want to give their bowlers a chance to win the match by adding more runs

Preview

India will look to bowl out New Zealand early on Day 3 and get a target of under 150 to stand a chance of at least winning the final test match. Ashwin and Jadeja shared 7 wickets between them with Jadeja one wicket away from completing a 10 fer in the match. However, with the Wankhede pitch offering turn India will have a task in hand as the Kiwis have two good spinners in form of Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. It will be interesting to seehow India will tackle the problem with their work cut out.