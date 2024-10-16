IND vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli Walks Around The Outfield At Chinnaswamy Stadium Amid Heavy Rain; Video

Image: X

The start of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Chinnaswamy Stadium is currently being delayed by the rain. while the covers have been on at the stadium, Team India players and support staff made their way to the ground. Virat Kohli was also captured walking through the ground and checking the conditions. For Kohli this is a homecoming as he plays IPL cricket at this venue for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Interesting stats ahead of India vs NEW Zealand 1st Test

According to the weather forecast, the rain won't ease down until 2:30 PM. While It's going to be a long day for both teams we check out some interesting stats between India and New Zealand.

1) India have battled New Zealand on 63 occasions in Tests, and have come out victorious 22 times, while the Kiwis have won 13 times. 28 matches have been drawn.



2) India currently lead the standings with a win percentage of 74.24 and are well-poised to reach their third successive title clash, while 2021 champions New Zealand are in sixth with a win percentage of 37.50.

3) In the last five meetings, including the 2021 WTC Final, New Zealand holds a 3-1 record with 1 match ending in a draw when they last toured India in December 2021.

4) Team India has won 9 Tests in Bengaluru. And also possess a record of 6 defeats and 9 draws at the venue, where they last faced Sri Lanka in March 2022, when the hosts won by 238 runs.

5) Virat Kohli has scored a total of 866 runs in 11 Test matches against New Zealand. In the sole Test match held against New Zealand in Bengaluru Kohli achieved scores of 103 and 51* runs. In Test matches at this venue, Kohli has played in four matches, amassing 217 runs with an average of 43.40.