IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Ian Smith Leaves Anjum Chopra In Splits With His Perfect Imitation Of Ravi Shastri In Commentary Box; Watch

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri is one of the most sought-after commentators in world cricket and has a massive fan following as well. Shastri has commentated on some of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket, including the six hit by MS Dhoni to win the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

Shastri's skills with the mic was again on show when he went out to host the toss between Rohit Sharma and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shastri first wished all the fans a 'Happy Diwali' in his typical styled before conducting the toss which Rohit Sharma won.

Shastri's performance at the toss was even lauded by his co-commentator Ian Smith. The ex-New Zealand cricketer even imitated Shastri's style when the two were together in the commentary box along with Anjum Chopra.

Shastri and Chopra were left in splits as Smith, who is a renowned commentator himself, did the perfect impression of the former India head coach.

India opt to bat vs Netherlands

An unchanged Indian team opted to bat after Rohit Sharma made the correct call at the toss. India are chasing their record-extending 9th win in succession in this World Cup. The Men in Blue are the only undefeated in this World Cup so far.

Team India will take on New Zealand in the semi-finals while the Dutch will go back home after this match.

