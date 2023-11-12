 IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Ian Smith Leaves Anjum Chopra In Splits With His Perfect Imitation Of Ravi Shastri In Commentary Box; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NED, CWC 2023: Ian Smith Leaves Anjum Chopra In Splits With His Perfect Imitation Of Ravi Shastri In Commentary Box; Watch

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Ian Smith Leaves Anjum Chopra In Splits With His Perfect Imitation Of Ravi Shastri In Commentary Box; Watch

Ian Smith imitated Ravi Shastri's style when the two were together in the commentary box along with Anjum Chopra.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri is one of the most sought-after commentators in world cricket and has a massive fan following as well. Shastri has commentated on some of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket, including the six hit by MS Dhoni to win the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

Shastri's skills with the mic was again on show when he went out to host the toss between Rohit Sharma and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Shastri first wished all the fans a 'Happy Diwali' in his typical styled before conducting the toss which Rohit Sharma won.

Read Also
IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks AB De Villiers's Record For Most ODI Sixes In A Calendar...
article-image

Shastri's performance at the toss was even lauded by his co-commentator Ian Smith. The ex-New Zealand cricketer even imitated Shastri's style when the two were together in the commentary box along with Anjum Chopra.

Shastri and Chopra were left in splits as Smith, who is a renowned commentator himself, did the perfect impression of the former India head coach.

Read Also
IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Dethrones Quinton de Kock To Become Leading Scorer Of This World...
article-image

India opt to bat vs Netherlands

An unchanged Indian team opted to bat after Rohit Sharma made the correct call at the toss. India are chasing their record-extending 9th win in succession in this World Cup. The Men in Blue are the only undefeated in this World Cup so far.

Team India will take on New Zealand in the semi-finals while the Dutch will go back home after this match.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, CWC 2023: Ravi Shastri Slams Shaheen Afridi, Says 'He Is No Wasim Akram'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Ian Smith Leaves Anjum Chopra In Splits With His Perfect Imitation Of Ravi...

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Ian Smith Leaves Anjum Chopra In Splits With His Perfect Imitation Of Ravi...

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Dethrones Quinton de Kock To Become Leading Scorer Of This World...

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Dethrones Quinton de Kock To Become Leading Scorer Of This World...

ICC World Cup 2023: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Crucial To Team India’s Fortunes In Semi-Final vs New...

ICC World Cup 2023: 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma Crucial To Team India’s Fortunes In Semi-Final vs New...

CWC 2023: 'What I Said Was Wrong', Kusal Mendis On Not Congratulating Virat Kohli For His 49th ODI...

CWC 2023: 'What I Said Was Wrong', Kusal Mendis On Not Congratulating Virat Kohli For His 49th ODI...

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Team India To Bat First After Winning Toss

IND vs NED, CWC 2023: Team India To Bat First After Winning Toss