VIDEOS: 'Retired' Sunil Chhetri Gets Guard Of Honour From Team India; Parents, Wife & Fans Break Down In Tears

The farewell match of Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri stirred deep emotions at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. Tears freely flowed as the football icon bid adieu to the game, concluding with a 0-0 draw against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Completing the entirety of the 90 minutes plus extra time, Chhetri was met with a heartfelt standing ovation from his loyal supporters as he made his way across the expansive stadium to convey his gratitude.

Struggling to contain his feelings, the 39-year-old embarked on a solemn lap of honor, his eyes brimming with tears. Subsequently, he was honored with a guard of honor by his fellow Indian teammates.

In the spectator stands, Chhetri's parents observed their son's 151st and final match of his illustrious career, moved to tears alongside his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya.

Despite the near-capacity crowd in the stadium, a palpable sense of emptiness lingered, as the indomitable Sunil Chhetri, synonymous with Indian football for 19 years, bid farewell with no evident successor in sight.

A sea of blue enveloped the Salt Lake Stadium, with numerous fans sporting Chhetri's iconic No. 11 jersey, as the enduring Indian captain graced the field for one last time in international football.

West Bengal CM pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri

"Welcome Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 to the beginning of a glorious new journey. You start a new phase of life today," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote in her post on X.

"You have been a golden boy of Bengal, Captain of the Indian football team, a sports icon of Asia, a globally adored scorer, a giant achiever. I am sure that you will continue to play, add to our glory and achieve many more laurels for yourself and us.

"It is not a day of farewell for you. It is a day to renew your pledge to uphold the glory of your family, Bengal and India further and further. Wish and pray for your future successes."